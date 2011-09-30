Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer shows off hookblade and secret zipline network. Wheee!

[bcvideo id="1190325638001"]

The latest Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer tells the story of the hookblade, which is slightly more complicated than "once upon a time there was a piece of sharp metal, and then someone put a bend in it." Actually, wait, it really IS that simple. As the master assassin of Constantinople tells Ezio "The standard Ottoman hookblade comes in two parts, you see, the hook, AND the blade. So you can use one, OR the other!" An elegant design indeed. The fact that you can use them to sail down ziplines is almost as brilliant as the idea of a cabal of assassin's setting up a secret zipline network without anyone noticing. Assassin's Creed Revelations is out on December 2.