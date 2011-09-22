Popular

Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer shows death in multiplayer, is mostly stabbing

By

This Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer from Gamespot claims to show every way in which you can die in Assassin's Creed Revelation's sneaky, stabby multiplayer mode. Kills have become more brutal and acrobatic with each edition of the series, but the latest bunch of killers are especially horrible. They're not assassins anymore, they're axe murderers. How did the guy at 1:22 manage to sneak up to victim with such an enormous weapon?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
