Assassin's Creed Revelations screenshots and artwork show hookblade in action

More screenshots and some artwork have appeared on Game Informer for Assassin's Creed Revelations, showing Ezio making good use of his mean new toy, the hookblade. We see him using it to slide down a zipline to kick a man in the face, and then we see him using it on a man's face directly, which is a dick move, even for an assassin. You'll find the best new images below.

There's plenty more where this came from over on the Game Informer site . We recently learned that Assassin's Creed is being developed by a worldwide team encompassing six studios , and there's even a movie planned, which begs an interesting question. What's a good tagline for an Assassin's Creed film?