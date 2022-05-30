Assassin's Creed player beats all 12 mainline games without taking damage

Audio player loading…

Whenever I've played the Assassin's Creed games, I'm pretty pleased with myself when I manage a clean kill. Hiding in a hay bale and picking off a London gang member or maybe a great combo on Greek warrior. It's getting into the flow of being an Assassin, a highly trained killer with little mercy—practically untouchable. But then there is one Assassin's Creed player who seems to be literally untouchable because they've beaten all 12 mainline games without a scratch.

As reported by Kotaku (opens in new tab), an Assassin's Creed streamer by the name of Hayete Bahadori has completed each one of the main games on their hardest difficulties without taking any damage. Impressive. The most recent addition was Assassin's Creed Valhalla and the streamer uploaded the second part of the challenge run to YouTube in April for viewers to enjoy.

I can't imagine doing any of those boss fights without taking damage on normal difficulty, let alone Master Assassin. In the later games where the combat is far more chaotic and purposefully violent this challenge would be even harder. It's really impressive to defeat Origins, Odyssey, or Valhalla without damage, let alone all of them.

Hayete's rules are also very strict. Although the games can be complete Any% (any percent of the quests and objectives done) there is no reloading done and everything has to be completed in one fell swoop. The description of the video stipulates: "The criteria for this run was the players health bar (Eivor) could not fall below 100% (No Damage) from the moment you gain control of Eivor at the start of the game until you complete the Hamtunscire story arc and pacify the entirety of England. At no time during the run could I desynchronize or restart/reload if damage was taken or an objective was failed. If any of these conditions were not met (ie, took damage, failed an objective, Desync’d, etc.) a complete restart of the game was required."

The only exceptions, of course, were when damage was scripted into the events of the game, three times in total for Valhalla. In that case it's entirely intentional and can't be avoided.

No damage challenges seem to be Hayete's bread and butter. It's not only the Assassin's Creed series that they've mastered, but other games like Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Control, and even Batman Arkham Knight. The one challenge run I think I could possibly complete is the no damage run of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. As long as I didn't step on any of the pieces I should be okay, right?