Assassin's Creed: Origins trailer features famous rulers vying for power

As is traditional for Assassin’s Creed games, Origins will see players rubbing shoulders with some larger than life historical figures, and few are as a big a deal as the likes of Julius Caesar and Cleopatra. The newest trailer shows how they and Ptolemy XIII vie for control over Egypt, each trying to grab and consolidate power in their own way.

While Ubisoft play fast and loose with history, there’s always a kernel of truth in their depictions of historical figures, as well as an air of authenticity, despite the lack of accuracy. This seems to be the case here, too.

Historically, Cleopatra and Ptolemy were at odds after the siblings were given joint control over Egypt through marriage. Ptolemy, the weaker of the pair, grew jealous of his sister’s popularity and, with some help from nefarious chums, drove her out of Egypt. It was with the help of her ally and lover, Caesar, that she reclaimed her power, after Ptolemy failed to bring the famed Roman leader to his side.

It remains to be seen how Ubisoft intend to link these events to its increasingly confusing story about pieces of Eden and magical god-like beings. We'll find out when Assassin's Creed: Origins launches on October 27.