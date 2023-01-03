Assassin's Creed live-action Netflix series loses its showrunner

Audio player loading…

In October 2020, Netflix announced that it was teaming up with Ubisoft to make a live-action Assassin's Creed show (opens in new tab). More than two years later, though, there's still no sign of it, and it may be a while yet before the show sees the light of day, as writer and showrunner Jeb Stuart recently told Collider (opens in new tab) he's no longer involved.

Stuart didn't say why he parted ways with Netflix on the show, but said that Collider's suggestion that it was related to a "difference in vision" was "fair."

"I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision," Stuart said. "So I think that's fair. I know it's going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it's a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides."

By all appearances, Stuart was a solid choice for a smart, action-packed Assassin's Creed series. He has an impressive list of writing credits (opens in new tab) going back 35 years, on blockbusters including Die Hard, Leviathan, Another 48 Hours, and Just Cause. In that light, his loss hurts, but in spite of the split his relationship with Netflix seems to be on solid ground: In 2022 he created the historical drama series Vikings: Valhalla (opens in new tab) for the network (a sequel to the History Channel series Vikings (opens in new tab), which is also now on Netflix), and he remains the showrunner as it enters it its second season—which may also have played a part in his decision to leave the Assassin's Creed series.