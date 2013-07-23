Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag gameplay video explores the New World

Ubisoft has released yet another 13-minute gameplay video for its highly-realistic swashbuckling simulator known as Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag . It's hard to imagine Ubisoft having something new to show considering it could strip the videos it has made so far to make an Assassin's Creed movie, but a few grains of new knowledge can be found if you look hard enough.

The latest video of Edward's illicit escapades shows off Black Flag's open world than anything else in particular. The video explains the benefits of boarding enemy ships (which seems like something you'll be doing a lot of) and how the high seas' various dangers will impact how jolly your crew can bellow a tune. Personally, I'm most excited about not hitting a loading screen every time you board your trusty vessel.

While the rate of Assassin's Creed videos being released is a bit much, it's nice to see Ubisoft taking the time to address Black Flag's side missions. As someone who collected every damn feather in Assassin's Creed II, side missions can make or break an open world game. We'll let you know if Black Flag puts some wind back in the tired franchise's sails when it comes out on October 29.