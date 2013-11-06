Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag lead writer doubts series will take place in present day

Following the release of their tribute to the pirate life, a handful of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag developers took to Reddit and addressed a few burning questions from fans. They avoided addressing where Ubisoft would take the series post-Black Flag, but that didn't stop them from sharing where they thought the series wasn't going.

Lead Writer Darby McDevitt had a hard time believing Ubisoft would set an entire AC game in the present. “I doubt we would do a modern day AC," he writes. “There are just too many mechanics we would have to develop to make it believable... vehicles, plausible modern cities, a huge array of ranged weapons, etc. The modern day will most likely remain as a 'context' for all future games, something to tie them all together.”

McDevitt also noted that recently delayed Watch Dogs would help “scratch the itch” for players interested in a modern day Assassin's Creed. We'll have to wait until spring 2014 to see if that's actually the case.