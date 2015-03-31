Popular

Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy announced

By

ACC CHINA Screen Combat1 wm 20150331 6PMcet

Ubisoft has just announced Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy—a bunch of words that were presumably picked at random from The Big Book Of Franchise Jargon.

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China had previously been announced, and now two more "Chronicles" have been detailed. In addition China, players will also be travelling (and murdering) across India and Russia.

Trailer? Trailer:

As with main Assassin's Creeds, each game features a different protagonist, setting, time zone and art style. The difference here is that, rather than open-world exploration, Chronicles is about 2.5D action platforming.

The first game, China, is due out on April 22. For more, read Emanuel's hands-on impressions.

ACC INDIA Screen Combat wm 20150331 6PMcet

ACC RUSSIA Screen Gunplay wm 20150331 6PMcet

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments