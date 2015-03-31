Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy announced

Ubisoft has just announced Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy—a bunch of words that were presumably picked at random from The Big Book Of Franchise Jargon.

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China had previously been announced, and now two more "Chronicles" have been detailed. In addition China, players will also be travelling (and murdering) across India and Russia.

Trailer? Trailer:

As with main Assassin's Creeds, each game features a different protagonist, setting, time zone and art style. The difference here is that, rather than open-world exploration, Chronicles is about 2.5D action platforming.

The first game, China, is due out on April 22. For more, read Emanuel's hands-on impressions.