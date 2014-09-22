Popular

Assassin's Creed Unity season pass trailer unveils standalone China-set sidescroller

By

Sorry, sorry, I know. I don't even like pre-orders, so the idea of posting a DLC season pass trailer makes me slightly queasy. Here, in case you need reminding, is a selection of additional content being sold before the game it exists for is even released. It is, to state the obvious, not a thing to be recommended.

That doesn't mean the DLC won't eventually be good, though. More importantly, this season pass for Assassin's Creed Unity contains a new, standalone game—a 2.5D sidescroller called Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China.

"Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China is an entirely new entry in the Assassin's Creed Universe. True to the Assassin's Creed experience, Assassin's Creed Chronicles is a 2.5D reimagining of the celebrated franchise," explains the press release. The game will star Shao Jun, the last remaining assassin of the Chinese Brotherhood—and a student of Assassin Creed 2's Ezio Auditore.

Right now, it isn't clear if Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China will be available outside of Unity's season pass.

Also in the season pass is "Dead Kings", a new campaign add-on set after the events of Unity. Of course, as none of us are yet able to play—let alone finish—Unity, there seems little point in worrying about what comes after.

