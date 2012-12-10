Assassin's Creed 3's Tyranny of King Washington trailer

According to Ubisoft, the first DLC pack for Assassin's Creed 3 takes place in an alternate reality. Which is cute, because it suggests they think their current tale of exploding suns, genetically coded tourist trips to the past and magic space wizards is the actual reality.

In the upcoming alternate- alternate reality tale, George Washington is recast as a power-mad tyrant who crowns himself king of the US. Hijinks ensue, likely in the form of Connor running up trees, sulking at people and stabbing a deer. Maybe there'll even be an assassination or two, although not on the basis of the few hours I've played of the main game so far.

Here's a trailer full of dramatically earnest narration.

I'm genuinely looking forward to finding out what justification they give for Desmond pursuing this line of history warping investigation.