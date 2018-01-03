ASRock's Z370 Killer SLI AC motherboard is on sale for $110 after rebate

If you're planning to build a Coffee Lake system, you'll need a new motherboard based on Intel's Z370 chipset—board makers are not allowed to try and sidestep the power requirements by way of a BIOS update on existing Z270 motherboards. Be that as it may, you don't have to spend a king's ransom on a new foundation. ASRock's Z370 Killer SLI/ac motherboard is available for $110 (after $10 mail-in-rebate) on Newegg.

That's a little lower than what it sold for during Black Friday, when Newegg had it marked down to $120 (also after rebate). This list price is $160.

This is a pretty well-rounded motherboard. It offers a 10-phase power design, support for up to 64GB of DDR4-4266+ (OC) RAM, two reinforced PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, four PCIe 3.0 x1 slots, two M.2 ports, six SATA 6Gbps ports, onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a bunch of USB 3.1 ports (5x Type-A and 1x Type-C on the rear I/O).

There's also an RGB header on the motherboard, because why not? Beyond that, ASRock touts high-end components to help with stability and overclocking.

You can grab the motherboard on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.