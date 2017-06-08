Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation 2.3 update adds a new campaign today

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, Stardock’s gargantuan RTS, has a new update out today. Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation v2.3 fattens up the game with a new campaign, new ships and tweaks to improve game balance.

The update chucks a pair of Juggernaut-class bruisers into the fray, both of which can level up indefinitely, getting bonuses to health and damage every time that they do. The Leonidas is a PHC ship that boasts an incredibly powerful weapon that can tear Dreadnoughts apart. The Substrate get The Nest of the Queen, a vessel capable of summoning a fleet of frigates to lend it a hand.

“We're really excited to introduce the Juggernauts," writes Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "Fans of the game have been asking about them since we teased them several months ago, and we know these won't disappoint them. These warships are pricey to build—you won't see them in quick matches—but the cost is worth it. It takes some serious firepower to stop one of these guys once they hit the field."

The new campaign, Genesis, continues the Ashes story and comes with six missions. Stardock says that it’s increased the challenge of the higher difficulty level to “please more advanced players,” so that probably doesn’t include me.

Stardock’s also tweaked the previous campaigns. Ships and orbitals that previously weren’t available have been added to missions, while the maps have been tweaked and AI improved.

The update is free and available to all owners of Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation today.