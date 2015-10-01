Armikrog is out, apparently broken

I was going to just let you know that claymation point-and-click adventure Armikrog is finally out, but then I saw RPS report a particularly nasty progress-halting bug. Now this is a warning: probably don't buy Armikrog yet.

You might be thinking, "I'm a PC gamer. Bugs don't bother me," but the list of problems is extensive: faulty triggers (thus why John Walker has had to start the game again), missing voices, objects generally not acting as they should, and much more.

People on the Steam forums are not happy, but the developers say that, other than a few "minor issues," they're "quite happy and proud of it". Hopefully Armikrog will get a patch, because it looks visually very impressive. Just probably hold off until the issues are fixed.