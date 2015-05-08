Arma 3 gets the Steam Free Weekend treatment

What's been picked for this weekend's Steam trial tombola? It's Arma 3, also known as that game your computer can only just about—if at all—run. The excellent military sim can be downloaded right now, and played until Sunday. That should be enough time to figure out if you enjoy being repeatedly shot in the face by army people.

It's also time enough to try out some of the game's mods, like the impressive, if obtuse, Hitman series. And if you happen to enjoy your time with the game, you can take advantage of Bohemia's weekend sale. Right now, Arma 3 is half-price on Steam. Other Bohemia titles have varying discounts: DayZ is 15% cheaper, while Arma 2 has a full 80% knocked off.

To download Arma 3, head over to the Steam page and jab your mouse into the Play Game button.