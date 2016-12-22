Popular

Here's what Arma 3 looks like in 4K on the Large Pixel Collider

By

A quick stroll through Altis at 4K, 60 fps on our insane supercomputer.

Our Large Pixel Collider wouldn't be much of a gaming supercomputer if we didn't throw the most demanding games at it. As we completed work on our holy artifact, we made a shortlist of games that would challenge its power. Among The Witcher 3, Elite Dangerous VR, and Total War: Warhammer we add Arma 3, a high-fidelity, sandbox military sim that's infamously CPU-demanding.

See how the LPC handles Arma 3's landscapes, firearms, and systems in the video above. Want to know what other hardware we're running on the LPC? Check our specs at pcgamer.com/LPC

Evan Lahti

Raised by a Team Fortress Classic clan, Evan can only communicate using multiplayer FPS jargon, sort of like that Star Trek: TNG "Darmok" episode. 2fort, when the walls fell...
