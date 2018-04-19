AOC launches a 31.5-inch gaming monitor with FreeSync 2 and HDR support

There are a whole bunch of G-Sync and FreeSync monitors on the market, but if you're looking for a FreeSync 2 panel, there are considerably less options. AOC is helping to change that by rolling out its new Agon AG322QC4 display.

This is AOC's first gaming display to support FreeSync 2, which has more stringent requirements than the previous generation FreeSync, and just the second time it has announced a FreeSync 2 monitor. Part of that specification entails HDR support—in this case, AOC's new monitor also bears VESA's DisplayHDR 400 certification badge, with peak brightness rated at 400 nits.

The new monitor features a "3-sided frameless" design with a 31.5-inch VA panel. It has a 2560x1440 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio) with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and 2,000:1 contrast ratio. We haven't tested this display ourselves, though on paper, it looks capable of holding its own in fast-paced gameplay.

Another aspect of FreeSync 2 worth mentioning is Low Framerate Compensation (LFC). This is intended to reduce stuttering when framerates drop below a certain level. With this new monitor having a 144Hz refresh rate, the FreeSync range should be pretty generous.

Port selection consists of two USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a pair of DisplayPort 1.2 ports, and a VGA connector. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack and two built-in 5W speakers.

AOC says the Agon AG322QC4 will be available in June for $599 (£529).