Anno 1800 has a new release date

There's been a slight change in plans for Ubisoft's Industrial Revolution city-building RTS Anno 1800. Last summer, Ubi scheduled it for release on February 26, 2019, but today it was pushed back a couple of months, to April 16.

"Since the announcement of the game at Gamescom 2017, we have always been committed to deliver the best Anno experience possible at launch," Ubisoft Blue Byte community developer Bastian Thun wrote.

"We are very happy with where the game and its wide mix of new and classic features are today, but we know that it can be even better with a little additional polish and tuning. These extra weeks will allow us to deliver a game that fully lives up to its potential."

Thun said that more information about the game's campaign and multiplayer support will be revealed over the next several weeks, and also teased Ubisoft's plans for ongoing support after it's out.

"The Anno 1800 journey won’t end at launch," he wrote. "We will share more details closer to April 16th but can assure that we have some cool ideas for future post-launch content for the game."

The Anno 1800 closed beta will begin on January 31. You can sign up to (maybe) take part at anno-union.com.