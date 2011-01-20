PARADOX OVERLOAD! Hit the stabilisers! *phew* Today's press conference has meant the front page has been hit by a flurry of Paradox news, but of course the world won't stop for one company. While we've been working our fingers off, there have been plenty of other stories and links come up that we couldn't let slip through. We know you love a bit extra, so who are we to protest? Join us after a jump for today's round-up.
- On first glance it seems like just a gun wiki for Far Cry 2, but closer inspection reveals a comedy genius at work in this Internet Movie Firearms Database entry.
- The Dark Knight is re-enacted with Team Fortress 2 icons
- EA show off the Necromorphs in this Dead Space 2 trailer
- Think Amnesia isn't the scariest game around? Think again.
- David “Elite” Braben's ambitious game The Outsider has been cancelled
- Take a look at this gallery of original concept art for The Sims widgets.
- The perfect title for the perfect screenshot
- LOVE announces reduced subscription fees in a really creepy press release .
- Disney Interactive Studios announced the closure of Propaganda Games .
And in local news... no one has played anything. Whu... WHAT? Yes, it's true! No one here at PC Gamer has played anything. Tim's being slave-driving us to have up-to-the-minute coverage of the Paradox press conference, and we hope we've delivered. But what do you think, oh divine readers? For it is you for whom we write, and quite frankly we'd like to know if we're keeping you satisfied. So what did you think of our rapid-fire coverage of the Paradox Convention? Good? Bad? A resounding meh? Let us know in the comments!