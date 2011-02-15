Today started with a picture of Tom Francis dressed as Moses, and somehow managed to get even better from there when we interviewed Braid creator Jonathan Blow. He nearly choked to death on a Croissant, and then declared social games to be "evil". Could we top that? We took our best shot, Andy took a look at the very best Minecraft builds and found some truly spectacular structures.

The news train has been bringing in the goods today too. This morning we learned that there's going to be a Dragon Age web series, Relic are planning their next RTS and we learned that we'll be getting our hands on a Total War: Shogun 2 demo next week. Can't ... type. Too. Excited.

In between all the time we've spent today writing and impersonating biblical figures, we've managed to cram all of the news we haven't covered on the site today into one handy list. Read on for your daily blitz of PC gaming news.



We can't get enough of Day[9]. Here he is talking about keyboard shortcuts, and improving your APM in StarCraft 2

AI War is on sale on Steam .

Also getting in on the sale action, Square Enix are running discounts on their entire catalogue.

Big Download chat to Riot Games co-founder about the future of League of Legends .

Arcania: Gothic 4 is getting a standalone expansion next month

We'll be able to play as the psychotic Paxton Fettel in FEAR 3's singleplayer mode

Founder of Ensemble Studios and creator of Age of Empires says Age of Empires 3 was “a huge mistake.” Do you agree?

How about some post-Valentine's day combat? Real life Street Fighter IV Ultras .

And finally, two Bioware devs get engaged in Minecraft.

There hasn't been much gaming in the office today. You can see the strain in our faces. We are under-gamed. Instead, we've been spending our time watching others play. The GSL is rolling onwards, and we can't stop watching. I wonder if any of us will be watching the Dragon Age web show with the same excitement. Dragon Age is a good choice for a show, but there must be better out there. Which games would you like to see turned into a TV series?