The music, voices and video editing in the video above were all done by ONE MAN. It's a Portal 2 themed version of Danny Elfman's This is Halloween from The Nightmare Before Christmas. It proved so infectious that it's taken over today's top spot. Have no fear, you'll find our pick of the day from Dead End Thrills just below, with today's collection of PC gaming news.
- Today's Dead End Thrills pick is this gorgeous image from Dear Esther.
- Edge take an early look at PopCap's take on Solitaire, Solitaire: Blitz .
- Ken Levine tells PSM3 that he's keeping Irrational devs in the dark about Bioshock Infinite's story so he can test their reactions to each twist.
- This giant image of Red Alert 3 would make an amazing poster.
- Layoffs at the top hint at more drama for the troubled GAME group.
- The Dragon Age web series is getting a DVD release .
- Evil Avatar have the latest Kingdoms of Amalur trailer .
Imagine not knowing the ending for the game you're working on, and then being called into Ken Levine's office one day and told the big twist so your reaction could be observed. Seems like a good way to craft the perfect shock ending, don't you think?