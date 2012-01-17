Things move quickly eh? MMOs (almost) get updated , RTS gets expanded , and browsers get RTS classics running within them . Browser gaming seems be in a similar situation to free-to-play a few years ago; it's unfamiliar, but potentially great .
Devs still have issues creating convincing advertisements for High Impact Reconfigurable Simuation Software Frameworks though. That'll never change.
- Let's get video game music recognised in the classical charts
- Have you ever played Nexus? There's a fan-made sequel incoming...
- Everyone loves Stalker mods! And Misery could be one of the best so far .
- NCSoft are preparing for a Guild Wars 2 open beta . Exciting times indeed.
What's the best game you've ever played through your browser? I'll never forget my month of Neptune's Pride .