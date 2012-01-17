Things move quickly eh? MMOs (almost) get updated , RTS gets expanded , and browsers get RTS classics running within them . Browser gaming seems be in a similar situation to free-to-play a few years ago; it's unfamiliar, but potentially great .

Devs still have issues creating convincing advertisements for High Impact Reconfigurable Simuation Software Frameworks though. That'll never change.

Click through for your daily does of PC gaming news...

What's the best game you've ever played through your browser? I'll never forget my month of Neptune's Pride .