So, the Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer has finally landed, and it seems my previous guesses were totally wrong. Still, the trailer itself was full of great gags, we'll have a full analysis tomorrow, but everyone saw the 'Speedophile 2000' on the jet ski, right?

BluesNews has the details on the PC specific features in Saints Row: The Third.



CVG say that Battlefield 3 switched to console instead of PC lead SKU late in development.



RockPaperShotgun say Blizzard have apologised over the BlizzCon controversy.



In a post on the Steam Forums , it is revealed that the Team Fortress 2 Halloween update outfits can be worn on the full moon. Thanks to This_Guy_83 for the tip.



Reddit notes just how complicated the special editions for Assassin's Creed: Revelations have gotten.



Did you spot anything funny in the GTA trailer readers? What did you think?