Grand Theft Auto V has been announced! Here's what we know:
....
Okay, so no-one actually knows anything about GTAV, but that doesn't stop us from speculating wildly, so let's make up some crazy ideas:
- GTAV: Concrete Misery continues the gritty realism of GTA4, and will be set in a pastiche of Baltimore in an obvious parody of The Wire.
- GTAV: Foiled Again will return to the cartoonish roots of Vice City, and will see you play as a costumed supervillain. Reaching the highest wanted level will get you hunted down by Batman.
- GTAV: Modern Warfare will be set in a middle eastern conflict. You play a corrupt soldier trying to ransack the town he is supposed to be liberating.
- GTAV: Grand Theft Stagecoach will be set in the past, you play Jack the Ripper in Victorian London.
- GTAV: Milton Keynes will be set in Milton Keynes. It will be as boring as that sounds.
- GTAV: IN SPACE will be set IN SPACE.
- GTAV: Retro City will be an isometric turn based strategy game. Fans will be outraged.
Check inside for a free roaming felonious selection of PC gaming news.
- MLG interview GSL champion MMA. Other acronyms may also feature.
- TechRadar say that Facebook has more gamers than Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony combined. I can only assume they're not counting all those people accessing Facebook on a Windows PC.
- VG247 note that LA Noire costs twice as much in Australia as Europe and North America.
- The BBC report that AI researcher and inventor of LISP John McCarthy has died.
- Eurogamer say that The Secret World has 500,000 beta registrations.
- Baba ba bababa
How about you readers? Where do you think GTAV will be set? Answers can be serious or ridiculous, it's your call.