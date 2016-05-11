Ancient Aliens is a 32 map megawad for Classic Doom

As anticipation mounts for id Software's 2016 instalment of Doom, spare a thought for the large community still building maps and mods for the original 1993 classic. The latest highlight is a 32 map megawad called Ancient Aliens, a collaboration between eight map creators which – judging by the screenshots – manages to maintain a unique neon-infused aesthetic.

The wad is compatible with ZDoom, Eternity, PrBoom-plus 2.5.1.4 and Zandronum. You can download it here, where you'll also find an assortment of beautiful screenshots. If you're keen to stick around once you've finished Ancient Aliens, John Romero recently issued a brand new map.

As much as I'm excited about the new Doom's release on Friday, it feels unlikely that SnapMap's drag-and-drop will foster creativity like this.