AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X processor is just $275 right now, its lowest price ever

The Ryzen 7 3700X from AMD is one of our top choices for the best CPU for gaming, thanks to its excellent price-to-performance value. The processor was originally priced at $329.99 when it was first released last year, but it has slowly dropped in price since then, and now it is available for just $274.49—the lowest price yet.

This third-generation Ryzen processor has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 65W TDP. Its base clock is set at 3.6 GHz, but with the right cooling, you can push it at least 4.4 GHz. The CPU also offers support for PCIe 4.0, and a heatsink and fan are included in the box.

We gave the Ryzen 7 3700X high praise in our review last year, since it offered nearly identical gaming performance compared to the more-expensive 3900X for $70 less (at the time). In our testing, it offered similar speed to Intel's Core i5-9600K, but you get 10 more CPU threads with the 3700X. Be sure to check out our full review for all the details.