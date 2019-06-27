AMD’s latest GPU driver is optimized for F1 2019, fixes a host of ReLive issues

(Image credit: Codemasters)

AMD has a new Radeon Software Adrenaline 2019 Edition 19.6.3 GPU driver release that is performance tuned for F1 2019. It also brings with it a handful of bug fixes.

Phil posted a review of F1 2019 last week, noting that it "tells a compelling motorsport story." While it "isn't a tangible leap forward in the fundamentals of the F1 series," the game is "generous, stable, and thrilling as ever," Phil wrote.

F1 2019 is the only game that AMD mentions in its release notes. Beyond the optimizations, it fixes half a dozen issues, several of which pertain to its ReLive software. Here's a look:

YouTube login for Radeon ReLive may fail to connect your account.

A system hang may occur when performing overclocking or underclocking GPU memory in three display Eyefinity configurations.

Radeon ReLive and Radeon Overlay may fail to function correctly after beginning a recording with Radeon ReLive.

Region recording in Radeon ReLive may record black frames when an application playing video in the region has been minimized and then maximized.

Hyper-V enabled systems may fail to boot after driver installation.

Radeon ReLive VR fails to install on Radeon RX 570 series graphics products.

There is an equal number of known issues. Comically (except to those affected, and if you're one of them, laughing is better than crying at this point), AMD still has not fixed a pair of problems unique to Asus TUF Gaming FX505 and Acer Swift 3 laptop owners. Known issues include:

Radeon Overlay may fail to enable when playing Dota 2 in fullscreen mode.

Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.

Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.6.3 using the Custom Clean Installation option.

Graphics driver may not uninstall correctly when using the express uninstall option on some Ryzen APUs.

Follow this link to download the latest driver.