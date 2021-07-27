AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X is in stock and selling below MSRP right now

I checked the weather report and Hell still hasn't frozen over. Nevertheless, AMD's best version of Zen 3—the Ryzen 9 5950X—is not only in stock (as it has been a bit more often lately), but also selling for less than its list price.

Newegg is the seller, and it's hawking the flagship Ryzen desktop chip on eBay for $779. How much of a savings that is depends on which price you compare it against—it's $20 below the MSRP, and $70 below the going rate ($849) on Newegg's own website and Amazon.

Flagship CPU Deal AMD Ryzen 9 5950X | 16 Cores, 32 Threads | $849 $779 at Newegg via eBay (save $70)

This has been a difficult chip to obtain at MSRP until recently. It seems AMD has gotten a handle on the high-end Zen 3 stock situation, and at least right now, you can snag the Ryzen 9 5950X for a bit under its full list price.View Deal

Up until somewhat recently, the 5950X was an elusive item. There are better value offerings around if you're looking for the best CPU for gaming, but if you're wanting a consumer Zen 3 part with the most cores and threads to throw at a variety of workloads (gaming and otherwise), this is it.

More specifically, the 5950X wields 16 cores and 32 threads. At stock settings, it has a 3.4GHz base clock and up to a 4.9GHz boost clock, and you'd be just fine to leave it that way. However, with the right cooling and supplementary hardware, you could potentially coax a little more speed out of the chip (your mileage will vary, of course). It also features a generous heaping of L3 cache (64MB).

Simply put, this is the burliest version of Zen 3, and at the lowest price it has been so far, even if just by a little bit.