AMD's first-gen Ryzen 5 1500X CPU is down to $69 on Amazon

It has been over two years since the first Ryzen processors were released, and AMD apparently still has a few unopened CPUs left to sell. If you're on a tight budget for a gaming PC build, you can now get a Ryzen 5 1500X processor for just $69.00 from Amazon. For comparison, the CPU usually goes for around $120.

The 1500X is a 4-core/8-thread processor, with a boost clock of 3.7 GHz. It uses the AM4 socket type, same as all Ryzen CPUs, but it won't work with the latest X570 chipset. You'll need to pair it with an X470, B450, X370, B350, or A320 motherboard.

No matter what motherboard you go with, you'll be able to upgrade to a third-gen Ryzen CPU later (if you so desire), as long as the latest firmware updates are installed.