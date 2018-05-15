AMD's brand new Ryzen 5 2600X is already on sale

The second generation of Ryzen chips launched late last month, and while they aren't as groundbreaking as the first series, they're still a decent upgrade and cost roughly the same. The Ryzen 5 2600X was initially priced at $229, but now it's even cheaper.

While the CPU is still close to MSRP on Amazon (currently priced at $223.54), it has dropped to $209.99 on Newegg. That's already cheaper than the 1600X was for most of its lifetime. Other stores still have it priced around or above MSRP, like Fry's and Walmart, but that could change soon.

The more powerful 2700X hasn't gone down in price yet, but if you're building a mid-range PC, the Ryzen 5 2600X is a steal right now.

