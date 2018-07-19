AMD Threadripper pricing hits new low ahead of next-gen CPU launch

AMD is expected to release its next-generation of high-end desktop (HEDT) Threadripper processors sometime between now and September, though nothing official has been announced. We must be getting close to a launch, however, as AMD's existing Threadripper CPUs are selling well below their launch MSRPs.

Credit goes to Nathan Kirsch at Legit Reviews for noticing the apparent price cuts on all three current-generation Threadripper parts. If you're wondering, the original MSRPs were $999, $799, and $549. Here's a breakdown of the current prices:

A look at the pricing history shows that the 1950X and 1900X have never been cheaper. Only the 1920X has seen a lower price, when it briefly dipped to $584.99 last year. However, it's average over time is $711.07, according to CamelCamelCamel's price tracker.

Whether you should consider building a Threadripper PC at these prices depends on what else you use your system for outside of gaming. Those extra cores don't mean much for most games, and the higher latency of the CCX modules on Threadripper can actually reduce gaming performance relative to Ryzen 7 1800X. If you are into content creation though, or do other tasks that are multi-threaded, these become tantalizing options. Otherwise, refer our CPU buying guide for recommendations at different price points.

