AMD's new Ryzen 3000 XT chips: same price, slightly faster, and coming July 7

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT will be available to purchase starting July 7. These processors, the so-called Matisse Refresh, come bearing faster clock speeds than their existing counterparts for the same price.

Here are the three new AMD Ryzen XT processors announced today:

AMD Matisse Refresh processors Cores/threads Boost/base frequency (GHz) Total cache (MB) TDP (Watts) Platform MSRP (USD) AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 12/24 4.7/3.8 70 105 AM4 $499 AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 4.6/3.8 70 105 AM4 $499 AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 8/16 4.7/3.9 36 105 AM4 $399 AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 4.5/3.9 36 105 AM4 $399 AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 6/12 4.5/3.8 35 95 AM4 $249 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 4.4/3.8 35 95 AM4 $249

AMD touts up to 4% increase in single-threaded performance over the first batch of Ryzen 3000 processors, although that's going to really vary by workload—100MHz isn't really going to get you very far for the most part.

Still, the processors are the same price as those that came before, at least at MSRP. Although with a relatively small-fry change in clock speed, we wouldn't let the lack of the 'T' suffix stop you from hitting checkout on a solid 3900X, 3800X, or 3600X deal.

All three processors are set to launch on July 7, 2020. That's exactly one year on from the release of the initial Ryzen 3000 processors, which introduced the chiplet-based Zen 2 architecture into our gaming PCs. We've not looked back since.

The arrival of these new processors is surely an attempt by AMD to slightly bolster its own lineup, and utilise a more mature process to bump up clock speeds. This should help it make the most of better binned chips that it can muster today that it wasn't able to when it first started 12 months ago. The Matisse Refresh also helps keep all eyes on AMD following the release of Intel's Comet Lake CPUs and ahead of the release of its upcoming Tiger Lake CPUs.

As for AMD fans, the year's biggest release is still yet to come. Despite some recent rumours throwing a little shade on the Zen 3 release date, Ryzen 4000 chips should still be on track for later this year.