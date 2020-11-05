Newegg expects launch day AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X stock to be tight

AMD's Ryzen 5000-series CPUs will go on sale today at 6am PT, and online electronics retailer Newegg has already offered forewarning on stock availability for at least two of the brand new Zen 3 processors: the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X.

This is normal procedure for a tech launch, however. I cannot remember a single release, at least of those during my professional lifespan, in which something new and shiny didn't sell out immediately. The very nature of chipmaking keeps supply and demand in a constant state of flux, for better or for worse.

So when Newegg says that Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X stock is "very limited and will sell out fast", it's not that surprising. These are the high-end chips, after all, and require the most pristine chiplets that AMD's chipmaker, TSMC, can deliver.

🚨PSA: Tomorrow at 6am PT, we'll be releasing the @AMDRyzen 5000 series CPUs. 5950X & 5900X stock is very limited & will sell out fast. 5800X & 5600X stock is much better. Bot protection will be at full strength & consider using our app for fast purchases.https://t.co/U8U0IpC777 pic.twitter.com/DDnK9JGZKPNovember 5, 2020

On the bright side, Newegg also states that inventory of the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X is in much better shape, and that is great news for anyone looking for an eight-core or six-core gaming CPU that, reportedly, is ready to take on Intel's finest in gaming.

Following the shaky launch of Nvidia's RTX 30-series, retailers have been keen to implement effective bot protection, to ensure that available processor make their way into the hands of genuine customers and not resellers. Newegg has confirmed that its bot protection is again at "full strength", and that means you'll have to fill in a few extra steps before being able to checkout. As such, it also recommends using the Newegg app for faster checkout times.

Other major retailers are also likely to be watching out for bots, too, and you'll want to keep an eye across all of them if you intend to snag one of the reportedly more elusive 12- or 16-core processors available later today.

The Ryzen 5000 series will go on sale today at 6am PT (2pm UK). If you still haven't made your mind up over which of the best CPUs for gaming is for you, then check back on PC Gamer at that time to read our first Zen 3 review.