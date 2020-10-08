AMD Ryzen 5000 BIOS updates are live now

AMD hasn't released any new motherboard chipsets to go with the launch of the Zen 3 chips. This is because these chips are designed to plug straight into existing motherboards. Asus has just announced that BIOS updates are now live for its 500 series motherboards, with the updates supporting current generation chips as well as the new Zen 3 processors that are going to be announced later today.

Asus has provided a comprehensive list of all of its 500 series motherboards , along with the BIOS version numbers that support the new chips. It really does have a lot of models out there. We'd expect the other motherboards manufacturers to follow suit shortly as well.

Notable in their absence from this announcement are 400 series motherboards. We don't take from this that such upgrades are not coming, as AMD promised to support them after an initially saying 400 series motherboards had had their day. A notable point about the BIOS update announcement is that the 500 motherboards will support Zen 2 and Zen 3 processors, whereas it is expected that 400 series boards will lose support for Zen+ when they're updated to handle Zen 3.

Asus has also unveiled three new motherboards: ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero, TUF Gaming X570-Pro (WiFi), and ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming WiFi. This last inclusion is an interesting one, as Asus is calling it its new flagship B550 motherboard, with 16 power stages, improved VRM cooling, and an extra M.2 x16 Gen 4 card to complement the existing pair of M.2 slots.