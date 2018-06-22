AMD makes a ‘heavy metal’ video teasing launch of its 32-core Threadripper CPU

AMD is now just weeks away from launching its most beastly processor to date, a 32-core/64-thread high-end desktop (HEDT) processor as part of its upcoming second generation Ryzen Threadripper lineup. Exactly when is still a mystery, though to drum up some excitement over its release, AMD uploaded a short teaser video to YouTube.

It's only a 36-second video. Though short, AMD cranked the hype dial to 11.

"Behold, The Destroyer of Threads. 32 core 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper coming in Q3 2018. Create with Heavy Metal," the video's description reads.

There isn't any new information in the video, just a bunch of flashy graphics with heavy metal music playing in the background. So, we're left to gather up information from the rumor mill and leaky corners of the web.

To that end, HKEPC recently posted screenshots showing the 32-core chip identified as a Threadripper 2990X. Whether that's an actual engineering sample indicative of the final product or a well-done Photoshop, we can't say for sure.

According to the leak, the 32-core Threadripper chip will have a 3GHz base clock, 3.4GHz all-core boost clock, and 4GHz Precision boost clock. A shot of the Task Manager also shows the chip equipped with 3MB of L1 cache, 16MB of L2 cache, and 64MB of L3 cache (in total).

We'll have to wait and see how things actually shake out. In the meantime, here's the teaser video: