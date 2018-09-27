Amazon Deal of the Day includes displays, graphics cards, and other PC accessories

eBay isn't the only site today with sales on PC components. Amazon is currently running a 'PC Gaming Deal of the Day,' with a number of components and accessories on sale for the next 14 hours (as of the time of writing).
You can see the full list of discounted products here, but here are some highlights:
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with Acer Mixed Reality Headset | $999.99 ($149 off previous price)
- Acer 23.6-inch FreeSync Monitor | $109.99 ($40 off)
- Crucial BX300 240GB SSD | $37.99 ($17 off previous price)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 RAM | $127.49 ($22.50 off previous price)
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | $220 ($69.99 off previous price)
- Acer Predator RGB Mousepad | $39.99 ($18.53 off previous price)
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.