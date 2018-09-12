Alan Wake is being adapted for TV

Alan Wake, a game that was structured like and inspired by TV shows, is set to become a TV show itself. If nothing else, it at least fits the format better than most games. It’s even got product placement!

Peter Calloway has already signed on to be the showrunner and writer, which might be quite good news. Calloway was the executive producer for the exceptional (and exceptionally weird) Legion TV series, as well as writing a couple of episodes. His other credits include the terminally boring Under the Dome and the soapy superhero drama Cloak & Dagger.

Alan Wake writer Sam Lake is involved, too, serving as executive producer. Contradiction Films’ Tomas Harlan told Variety that Lake is a “huge part” of the show and that, ultimately, it’s still “his baby”.

While the game followed Alan Wake throughout, with other characters serving as obstacles or allies, the show will develop those characters and the universe itself beyond what we’ve already seen.

“The story of the original game is our starting point, the seed which will grow into the bigger story we’re exploring in the show,” Lake said. “We’ll be expanding the lore of this crazy and dark universe and diving deeper into certain aspects of it than the game ever did.”

It’s still extremely early days, with Contradiction planning to shop the show around next month, but some studios have already shown interest, apparently.

Unfortunately, the news of a TV adaptation was not accompanied by any news of a potential sequel to the game. “At the moment, there is no news of any further Alan Wake games,” Lake said. “As before, we’re exploring these possibilities and hoping to make it happen when the time is right.”