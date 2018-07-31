Acer's 27-inch 144Hz, 1440p IPS monitor with G-Sync is on sale for $580

Are you looking to upgrade your 1080p monitor to something fast and with a higher resolution? Acer's Predator XB271HU might be what you're looking for, and it's on sale for $579.99 on Newegg. That's $220 off the list price.

The Predator XB271HU is a 27-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and native 144Hz refresh rate. If that's not enough, you can overclock it to 165Hz. It also supports G-Sync and is built around an IPS panel, so it's not lacking for amenities. In fact, it's basically the equivalent of the Asus PG279Q, the best gaming monitor.

I use this same monitor as my daily driver for work and play. Brightness is average at 350 nits, but overall it is an excellent display, and one of the best options out there for gaming.

Go here to grab this monitor, no coupon code required.

