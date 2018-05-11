Acer's 144Hz 1440p IPS monitor with G-Sync is just $550 right now

Now that the long-awaited 4K HDR monitors are arriving soon, it looks like prices of 1440p displays are coming down. The Acer Predator XB271HU is one of the best 1440p gaming monitors on the market—it's the Acer counterpart to our favorite gaming monitor—with a 4ms response time and a refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable up to 165Hz. It usually goes for more than $700, but right now you can buy it for just $549.99 from Newegg.

This is a 27-inch 2560x1440 IPS display, with one DisplayPort input and one HDMI 1.4 connector. It uses NVIDIA G-SYNC, so you'll only be able to take advantage of the variable refresh rate if you're using a compatible GTX graphics card. Sorry, AMD fans. The monitor is also VESA-mountable, if you're not a fan of Acer's included stand.

You can buy it from Newegg here. Make sure to use coupon code EMCPUEE43 at checkout to get the full discount.

