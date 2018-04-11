Accidentally save the world in 'classical' adventure game Unforeseen Incidents

The setup for Unforeseen Incidents contains the most capital-A Adventure Game line I've ever heard: "Before he knows it, he finds himself in a fight for the future of humankind armed only with his trusty multi-tool." Inadvertently saving the world using a bunch of random doodads: bam, every adventure game ever.

The "he" in there is Harper Pendrell, a handyman who finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy far beyond the means of hitting it to get it to work. "An unknown disease is spreading across the country, and between them a scientist, a reporter and a reclusive artist hold the key to stopping it," joint developers Backwoods Entertainment and Application Systems Heidelberg said on Steam. "A perilous journey awaits, and every step brings Harper closer to a cabal of dangerous fanatics."

Unforeseen Incidents is billed as a "classical" mystery adventure game, but its art distinguishes it from its point-and-click ancestors. The characters look more like caricatures, for one, all spindly legs and exaggerated expressions and curiously shaped heads. It has hard lines and rich blacks like a graphic novel, but also some soft, almost pastel backgrounds.

Unforeseen Incidents will release later this spring.