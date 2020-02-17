A limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 GPU is in the works from Nvidia

Nvidia has half-announced that it will be producing a limited edition line of Cyberpunk 2077 inspired GPUs. Tweets between the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account and Nvidia account have all but outright confirmed a collaboration between the pair.

Yesterday, the Cyberpunk 2077 account tweeted at Nvidia about making a limited edition GPU and, after some clearly scripted back and forth, the Nvidia account tweeted a smokey, blurry photo of a GPU, confirming that a collaboration is in the works. Although the photo is blurred, the GPU's yellowy-green highlights match the colour scheme of the upcoming Cyberpunk RPG.

Many of the comments underneath the tweet are speculating that the GPU could be titled the GeFore RTX 2077 which is a neat twist on the names of Nvidia's previous graphics cards.

There's been no other announcements with further information about the GPU but, with Cyberpunk 2077 releasing on September 17, it will hopefully release before or around the same time so fans can play the RPG on a matching PC component.

We're still waiting on the PC requirements, but that doesn't mean you can't prepare by finding out how to build a gaming PC for Cyberpunk 2077. With the linked build, you should be more than ready for September.