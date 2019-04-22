A Kickstarter for a game that's basically hentai Mass Effect has raised over a million dollars

Studio FOW, who have attracted controversy for producing CG porn starring videogame characters, have turned to Kickstarter to fund a game of their own. Called Subverse, they describe it as "a tactical RPG/SHMUP hybrid" where you're the captain of a spaceship called the Mary Celeste and have to assemble a crew. It sounds kind of like Mass Effect 2, only with more explicit sex.

At the time of writing it has raised the equivalent of over $1,200,000 in US dollars, and still has nine days left in its Kickstarter campaign.

Subverse will apparently be "at least a 20 hour game" with two different combat systems, one arcade-style for ship combat and the other a grid-based tactical system for squad vs. squad fights. It will also have "nine waifus" for you to romance. The fact that they use the word "waifu" about 15 times on the Kickstarter page probably tells you everything you need to know about Subverse's tone.