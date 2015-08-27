A journey through the nine circles of free-to-play hell

theHunter [Correction: The Author]

Author's note: Hey, everyone. James here. I somehow misinterpreted the $50 for a 12 month subscription as a $50 per month subscription. I feel pretty bad for this oversight, because theHunter is a pretty great hunting sim and giving it a bad rap for my mistake is a big oversight. I'm the true representation of greed here, too hasty with time and detail. So I'll leave the original text as a reminder of my mistake and bad jokes.

I haven’t really played theHunter. I have around four hours logged, but in that time, I’ve only been able to do some rudimentary hunts, and due to my limited arsenal, they usually devolve into frustrated romps through each environment. From what I’ve been told, there’s a good hunting sim in there somewhere, but it’s hiding—shh, don’t spook it—behind some hefty monthly subscriptions. For access to everything in the game, which is about as much as any standard release, you’ll need to fork over about $50 a month. $50 a month for access to everything in a good hunting sim still isn’t worth it.

An excerpt from my diary:

These tonsured wraiths of greed were virtual deer indeed,

and boar and antelope, for it is in these

the weed of free-to-play sows its rankest seed.

I kept using the deer call. The internet man who agreed to be my dad, SnoopDowg, got angry and told me to stop. He asked if I was a subscriber. I said no, and then saw black again. He’d kicked me from his world. My own temporary dad.

I didn’t know how to find SnoopDowg again. My only lead was becoming a ‘subscriber,’ so I dove into theHunter launcher, which appeared as, uh, another cavern or whatever.

In protest of the egregious prices, I named one of my characters Cowboy Dan, fired my rifle in the sky, and said, “God, if I have to die, you will have to die.” This didn’t help things.