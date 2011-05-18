A Game of Thrones: Genesis will be a PC exclusive set centuries before the books

Game designer at Cyanide Entertainment, Regis Robin, has been speaking to PC Gamer about the upcoming RTS based on A Game of Thrones. Genesis will be set many centuries before the events of the acclaimed fantasy novels and HBO TV series. It's also set to be a PC exclusive - just the way we like it.

According to Robin, A Game of Thrones: Genesis' campaign will "Allow the player to be part of many of the background events in the history of the Seven Kingdoms. It is broken down into chapters running from about 700 years before Aegon's Landing and going right up to events within the books."

He also stressed that Genesis will be a unique experience, just like the novels, saying: "This might sound pretentious, but we believe that A Game of Thrones: Genesis is like no other RTS. Obviously, we've adapted some of the RTS codes, but gameplay is totally different.

"It's a bit like the books in a way. They really are like no other reading experience."

A Game of Thrones: Genesis will be out Q3 2011 and will be a PC exclusive title. You can read our preview in PC Gamer UK issue 227 .