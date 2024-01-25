A game about giant evil rats, Merciful Sisters, and other fantasy weirdos waging war in a ruined city is free in GOG's 2024 New Year Sale

Mordheim: City of the Damned is a turn-based strategy game based on the Warhammer Fantasy spinoff Mordheim, a saga about a giant city left ruined by a magic meteorite that's now home to all sorts of ne'er-do-wells. As former PC Gamer editor and Warhammer fan Tom Senior put it in 2014, "It's like the end of the Hobbit, except the armies are 1000 times smaller and prone to incurring terrible injuries and mounting psychological damage from battle to battle."

A bit niche, perhaps, but still quite good, and if you haven't played it yet now's your chance, because it's free for the taking as part of GOG's 2024 New Year Sale.

To snag your free game, head over to GOG.com, scroll down a bit, and click the "add to library" button. No, it's not exactly the sort of thing that requires a tutorial, but there is a time limit: Mordheim is only free until 9 am ET on January 28, so grab it while you can.

You'll recall I also mentioned a sale: GOG is currently offering discounts on more than 4,600 games, DLC, soundtracks, and other digital bits and bobs. Frictional Games' horror SOMA and Amnesia: Rebirth are both 90% off, taking them down to $3 each, and quite frankly you can't go wrong with either at that price. If horror's not your thing, Everspace 2 is 40% off, the excellent System Shock remake is 35% off, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, a boomer shooter we liked a lot, is 32% off. There's a lot more than just that, but it's a good place to start.

GOG is also offering daily deals in its New Year Sale: Currently Bzzzt, Stellar Warfare, and Spacecom are currently all on the block, and in just under 16 hours something new will take their place. The 2024 New Year Sale runs until February 5.