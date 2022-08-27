90% off on Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Avengers, Thief, Guardians of the Galaxy in big Square Enix sale

Audio player loading…

Square Enix may have completed the sale of its western development studios like Crystal Dynamics and the former Eidos to Embracer Group (opens in new tab), but there's clearly some unsold inventory lurking in their digital and physical warehouses. Liquidation sale it is: Games like Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's Avengers, and huge collections from the Tomb Raider, Thief, Deus Ex, and Hitman series are on bargain-bin sale—90% off.

In addition to Steam codes there are sales on copies of these games ranging from the PS3 era all the way up to current-generation PS5 and Xbox consoles. I'll provide some direct links to save you the nightmare of navigating Square Enix's online store, which has the distinction of being one of the worst store interfaces I've ever used.

The marquee sale for many is on Marvel's Avengers at $2 (opens in new tab) and Guardians of the Galaxy at $6 (opens in new tab), the former out of some morbid curiosity I assume and the latter out of how Guardians of the Galaxy is actually a decent game. (opens in new tab) (Especially now that they've worked out the nastiest of the bugs.) Those games have proven so popular you can now waitlist to get them at those prices. Dunno how that's going to work, but worth a shot if you're interested.

You can also grab every modern Tomb Raider game for $20 instead of $201 (opens in new tab), or get them individually, I don't judge. You can get similar deals for the entire Deus Ex series at $3 (opens in new tab), or the Thief series at $4.50 (opens in new tab), which are to be clear are both the entire series of older classics and newer remakes.

As a special treat, folks in the EU can get a sweet deal on the modern Hitman games, like Hitman 3 for €7 (opens in new tab). Those using the US store will have to be content with the superb Hitman Go for less than $1. (opens in new tab)

For me, however, the deal of choice is the Legacy of Kain series (opens in new tab), all of which are 90% off and all of which I've not played in 20 years and am going to enjoy again posthaste. The Soul Reaver games are basically the predecessors to DarkSiders and I have some very fond memories.