37 CS:GO coaches have been banned for abusing the Spectator bug

Over the past month, multiple CS:GO coaches have been suspended for exploiting a Spectator bug that gave them an unfair advantage, allowing them a birds-eye view of portions of the map they wouldn't usually be able to see. The ESIC (Esports Integrity Commission) announced that matches from official ESL and DreamHack tournaments were analysed. Initially this resulted in bans for three coaches: MIBR's Ricardo "dead" Sinigaglia, Heroic's Nicolai "HUNDEN" Petersen, and Hard Legion's Aleksandr "MechanoGun" Bogatiryev.

The ESIC has now announced that it's issued sanctions against 37 coaches for using the glitch. So far, the commission has checked roughly 20 percent of the total demos available for review. However, they claim that the demos they've reviewed so far "likely comprise the most substantial cases of abuse".

Each offender has been assigned 'demerit points' that correspond to a specific sanction tier, which then outlines the duration of the ban. This standardises the sanctions to ensure that each person receives a fair penalty. Here are the sanctioning tiers and ban periods:

Tier 1 (Aggravated) (eight points): 36 months

36 months Tier 1 Sanction (six to seven points): 18 months

18 months Tier 2 Sanction (three to five points): 10 months

10 months Tier 3 Sanction (fewer than three points): 5 months

Those who came forward and admitted to exploiting the bug in advance may see their ban period reduced, and individuals can appeal if they want to contest their suspensions.

The ESIC has also outlined that they couldn't be sure "whether the teams related to the offending parties were complicit in the exploitation of the Spectator Bug at the time that the offences took place". For now, here's the full list of the 37 coaches that have been banned, the team they're from, and how long each suspension will last:

Twista—iGame.com: 15.75 months

casle—maquinas: 10 months

Dinamito—Furious Gaming: 10 months

ArnoZ1K4—Evidence: 10 months

Rejin—Tricked: 19.8 months

glouDH—Freestyle: 10 months

prd—Neverest: 10 months

nook—QB Fire: 7.5 months

rikz—DETONA: 10 months

Apoka—Luminosity/INTZ/BOOM: 5.4 months

MechanoGun—Hard Legion: 36 months

Hellpopovich—9z: 10 months

fuRy^—DreamEaters: 7.5 months

Solaar—Syman/k23: 10 months

HUNDEN—Heroic: 8 months

dead—SK Gaming/MIBR: 6.5 months

guerri—FURIA: 4 months

pita—Ninjas in Pyjamas: 10 months

AKIMOV—Hard Legion: 7.5 months

F_1N—Gambit Youngsters: 8.75 months

ellllll—Imperial/paiN: 10 months

peu—W7M: 5 months

RobbaN—FaZe Clan: 5.5 months

Loord—Team Kinguin/Aristocracy: 6 months

ToH1o—ex-Outlaws/Windigo Gaming: 10 months

Andi—NAVI: 10 months

pepik—eSuba: 10 months

B1GGY—Heretics: 7.5 months

chrille—Epsilon/Red Reserve: 10 months

starix—NAVI: 10 months

ave—North: 6 months

rosey—Nordavind: 10 months

LMBT_R—Hellraisers/forZe: 7.5 months

FeTiSh—Heroic: 3.75 months

miNIr0x—AGO: 3.75 months

pNshr—SKADE: 3.75 months

ruggah—Dignitas: 3.75 months

The investigation also revealed that the Spectator Bug had previously been reported to admins in non-ESIC member tournaments as early as 2017, but the ESIC has stated that they were "not aware of how these reports were treated by non-members as we do not have operational visibility of any actions that were taken. Accordingly, ESIC will not make any comment relating to prior reports of the Spectator Bug to tournament admins by individuals."

Thanks, Dexerto.