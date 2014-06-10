10 things we know about Rainbow 6: Siege from yesterday's debut showing

The criminals regroup in a different room in the house and use the hostage as a human shield. The hostage's movements and reactions are uncomfortably believable as she's dropped, grabbed and moved around like a flag in a round of CTF. Presumably there will be different hostages and objectives in the final game, or they could implement Spelunky's system, which lets players pick between a "damsel" a "mansel" and an adorable pug. At one point the hostage reacts to the drone, giving the game away to a nearby terrorist. We'll have to wait and see if that dynamic behaviour makes it into the final game. Also, it looks as though the player looking after the hostage is restricted to a pistol, encouraging team members to provide cover fire.