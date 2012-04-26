Zwei: a "true survival horror game" from Resident Evil, Vanquish dev Shinji Mikami

Today Bethesda announce that they're publishing a survival horror game called Zwei (that means "two"!!! - Enthusiastic German Ed). It's the first game from Tango Softworks, a studio formed a couple of years ago by the relentlessly impressive Shinji Mikami. He has senior credits on Vanquish, God Hand, Devil May Cry, Killer 7 and, more importantly in this case, all of the Resident Evil games up to and including Resi 4.

“A true 'survival horror' game is one in which the player confronts and overcomes fear," he said to someone recently, according to the press release. "I've found my focus and once again I'm striving for pure survival horror. I am being very hands-on in the development of this game to ensure that the quality is there. Rest assured.”

There are no further details yet, but to convey a sense of what the game might perhaps feel like a bit a collage OF HORROR has been released, made up of art for a few of Zwei's locations. Read on and click to see it full size IF YOU DARE.