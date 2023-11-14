Zen 3 is the gift that keeps on giving as it looks like two more X3D CPUs are heading our way

If you're using an AM4 motherboard in your gaming PC, then there's some good news for you as it looks like AMD is releasing another eight core chip with 3D V-Cache that should be cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. And better still, one more six core X3D model will appear alongside it, which could well be the best budget gaming chip ever.

While doing my usual browsing through X, I noticed a post by hardware enthusiast chi11eddog. The user had previously leaked correct information about the Ryzen 5 5600X3D several weeks before the official announcement, which is why I paid immediate attention to it.

One year after AMD launched the Ryzen 7 5800X3D—and well after releasing the Zen 4 CPU range—it surprised us all by announcing a limited run of the Ryzen 5 5600X3D. This CPU had the same chip as its bigger brother but with two cores disabled and lower clock speeds. But that wasn't the end of the Zen 3 V-Cache series, as it appears that two further models are nearing release.

So what are we supposed to be getting, according to chi11eddog? First up is the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, which looks to be exactly the same as the eight core, 16 thread 5800X3D but with 400MHz sliced off the base and boost clocks.

One thing to note about the Zen 3 3D V-Cache CPUs is that you can't directly overclock them, as the layer of extra L3 cache reduces the chip's ability to transfer heat. That means you won't be able to pick up a 5700X3D and then click a few options in the BIOS to get it running at the same speed as the 5800X3D.

The other model is the Ryzen 5 5500X3D and yes, it's just a 5600X3D but with a 300MHz lower base clock and 400MHz off the boost clock. You're still getting a six core, 12 thread CPU and all of them have that extra 64MB of L3 cache on top of the built-in 32MB.

While we never got a chance to test a 5600X3D, due to it being an exclusive Micro Center release, the 5800X3D was one of AMD's best ever gaming CPUs until the Ryzen 7 7800X3D hit the shelves. The 5800X3D is still a popular choice amongst PC gamers but at $320, it's still quite pricey.

The 5600X3D had a $230 price tag, so it will be interesting to see how much the 5700X3D and 5500X3D models will cost. If the former is around the $280 mark and the latter is under $200, they could be perfect upgrades for anyone using the AM4 platform. Of course, there's a good chance that they're more expensive than this or worse still, exclusive to one retailer only.

I'm keeping my fingers crossed that AMD gives us all a nice holiday treat and sells the new (and surely absolutely dead last, no more coming whatsoever) Zen X3D CPUs everywhere and at a nice low price. Please, Santa?